Maha: VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar undergoes bypass surgery

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar has undergone an emergency bypass surgery, the party said on Friday.

The party issued a statement that Ambedkar (67), the grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar, underwent the surgery on Thursday and is currently in the intensive care unit, where his condition remains stable.

''Prakash Ambedkar underwent an emergency bypass surgery on July 8. He will be in the hospital for a few days. Doctors have said there is no need to worry,'' the statement said.

