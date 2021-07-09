Chinese VP Wang says China, U.S. should handle friction via dialogue
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 09-07-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 17:08 IST
- Country:
- China
China and the United States should handle differences and friction via dialogue and consultations, state television quoted China's Vice President Wang Qishan as saying on Friday.
The United State's biggest challenge is not China, but itself, Wang said during a high-level meeting to commemorate the 50th anniversary of former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger's secret visit to China.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- United States
- Wang
- State
- U.S.
- Henry Kissinger's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NEWSMAKER-Soccer-Li in line to continue in China's impossible job
China plans its first crewed mission to Mars in 2033
China stocks slip as healthcare firms retreat; Hong Kong up
Sports News Roundup: Newsmaker: Soccer-Li in line to continue in China's impossible job; Athletics-Soaring temperatures prompt changes to US Olympic trials schedule and more
EXCLUSIVE-Pacific island turns to Australia for undersea cable after spurning China