France will pull out up to half its 5,000 troops from Sahel -Macron

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-07-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 19:48 IST
France will pull out up to half its 5,000 troops from Sahel -Macron
  • Country:
  • France

France will be left with between 2,500 and 3,000 soldiers in West Africa's Sahel region once it has completed a troop drawdown, President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

Macron, who gave no time frame for completing the troop reduction, was speaking after a virtual summit with Sahel region leaders.

France currently has a little over 5,000 soldiers fighting Islamist militants in the Sahel.

