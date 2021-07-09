Left Menu

Maharashtra Congress chief takes jibe over cabinet reshuffle, says merely changing coaches won't help

Taking a jibe at the BJP-led government over the recent reshuffle and expansion of union council of ministers, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Friday said "changing coaches would not help when there is a need to change the engine".

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Taking a jibe at the BJP-led government over the recent reshuffle and expansion of union council of ministers, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Friday said "changing coaches would not help when there is a need to change the engine". "There are talks about cabinet reshuffle in the country but merely changing the coaches would not help. There is a need to change the engine," Patole told the media.

He alleged that people were facing difficulties including price rise due to policies of the central government. "Congress has started protests across the nation. In Maharashtra, we have started this protest from Thursday," he said.

He said policies like demonetisation and the flawed implementation of GST had hurt the economy. "When COVID started in 2020 in India, the central government made fun of Rahul Gandhi's ideas but now they are adopting these today," he said.

The Maharashtra Congress chief said he was in favour of the party contesting local level elections on its own instead of fighting as Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. "We are in favour of contesting elections independently (without MVA) at the local level. We have already started surveying things at the local level. The right decision will be taken at right time," he said.

Asked if MVA has offered an additional ministerial berth to Congress, he said, "I have not received any such offer yet." (ANI)

