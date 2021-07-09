Left Menu

UP: Opposition slams BJP over violence ahead of block panchayat chief polls

The manner in which the goons openly misused the government machinery, played with the honour of women and prevented Opposition candidates from filing nominations proves that the Bharatiya Janata Party and its government do not believe in democracy, Lallu said in a statement.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-07-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 22:57 IST
The Opposition on Friday attacked the ruling BJP, accusing it of resorting to violence and disrespecting women ahead of the elections to the posts of the block panchayat chief.

In a statement, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav charged the BJP with damaging democracy in the state. “First to win the elections of the zila panchayat chairpersons and now the block chief posts, the BJP has displayed open hooliganism in the entire state,” he said.

The former chief minister said the BJP claims to be a disciplined party but has come down to such a low that it did not desist from misbehaving with women.

“They have committed the sin of tarnishing the honour of women,” he said, alleging that in Lakhimpur Kheri, BJP workers misbehaved with his party candidate Ritu Singh and her proposer Anita Yadav, pulling their “sarees”.

In a series of tweets, BSP supremo Mayawati said during the polls for the district and block panchayat chiefs, the gross misuse of official machinery, money power and violence reminded her of the Samajwadi party rule. “That is why the BSP decided not to contest both these indirect elections,” she said. Meanwhile, state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu expressed shock over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, saying it shows “BJP's audacity to do cheer haran”. “It tells that the government in Uttar Pradesh was watching everything like 'Dhritarashtra' and openly patronised the goons,” he alleged, seeking an apology from the BJP government. The manner in which the goons openly misused the government machinery, played with the honour of women and prevented Opposition candidates from filing nominations proves that the Bharatiya Janata Party and its government do not believe in democracy, Lallu said in a statement.

