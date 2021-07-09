Left Menu

Biden told Putin U.S. expects Moscow to act on ransomware from Russia

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 23:50 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he made it clear to Russian President Vladimir Putin the United States expects Moscow to act when ransomware attacks originate on its soil, if Washington gives him enough information to act.

"It went well. I'm optimistic," Biden told reporters at the White House of his call with Putin.

