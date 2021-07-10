Left Menu

Haiti requests U.S. troops to protect key infrastructure - minister

Reuters | Havana | Updated: 10-07-2021 02:18 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 02:18 IST
Haiti requests U.S. troops to protect key infrastructure - minister
Haiti's government has requested that the United States send troops to protect key its infrastructure following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise this week, Elections Minister Mathias Pierre said on Friday.

Jalina Porter, State Department spokeswoman, told reporters earlier on Friday that she could not confirm such a request had been made.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

