These people had never followed even a single principle of Lohia ji in their behavior, he said.In another tweet, Adityanath said, Today, the believers of Babasaheb and Lohia ji will accept that Modi jis mantra of Sabkaa Saath, Sabkaa Vikaas, Sabkaa Vishvaas has validated the soul of the Constitution in real sense.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-07-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 13:56 IST
New Modi Cabinet in reality representation of entire India: Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Lucknow, Jul 10 (PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the Cabinet reshuffle initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and induction of new ministers in his team is in reality the representation of entire India.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Adityanath said. ''The kind of public representation and public partnership envisaged by our eminent personalities, especially thinkers like Babasaheb (B R Ambedkar) and (Ram Manohar) Lohia ji, is being fulfilled under the leadership of Modi ji.'' ''Lohia ji was of the view that a mature democracy is possible only by giving power to the backward class. The prime minister has given constitutional status to the OBC Commission, and has also given representation to the OBC leadership in the Council of Ministers. Had Lohia ji been alive, he would have felt happy by seeing the seeds of his thoughts bearing fruit,'' he said.

Hitting out at the opponents, Adityanath said some people were opposing the "positive change" that the country is witnessing.

"For these people, Lohia ji had said that when the big work of social transformation begins, some people oppose it due to anger ('aavesh'). These are the same set of people who had opposed the constitution of the OBC Commission, and had also insulted Babasaheb. These people had never followed even a single principle of Lohia ji in their behavior,'' he said.

In another tweet, Adityanath said, ''Today, the believers of Babasaheb and Lohia ji will accept that Modi ji's mantra of 'Sabkaa Saath, Sabkaa Vikaas, Sabkaa Vishvaas' has validated the soul of the Constitution in real sense. For this, we are grateful to the prime minister.'' PTI NAV AQS AQS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

