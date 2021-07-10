Virbhadra Singh cremated with full state honours in Shimla's Rampur
Thousands of his well-wishers gathered at the crematorium to bid adieu to the leader.The 87-year-old veteran Congress leader breathed his last after prolonged illness at Shimlas Indira Gandhi Medical College IGMC on Thursday. A delegation of Congress leaders represented party president Sonia Gandhi at his cremation on Saturday.
- Country:
- India
Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh was cremated with full state honours at a Rampur crematorium in Shimla district on Saturday afternoon.
His son Vikramaditya Singh performed the last rites. Thousands of his well-wishers gathered at the crematorium to bid adieu to the leader.
The 87-year-old veteran Congress leader breathed his last after prolonged illness at Shimla's Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) on Thursday. A delegation of Congress leaders represented party president Sonia Gandhi at his cremation on Saturday. The delegation comprised Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Congress treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal.
The body was kept at Rampur's Padam Palace from 8 am to 2 pm before the funeral.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Congress, J&K parties want statehood first and elections later: P Chidambaram
Congress leader Oommen Chandy meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi
Congress didn't learn from mistakes it made during Emergency: Poonia
Phone-tapping case: Congress workers protest Delhi Police summons to Mahesh Joshi
Congress acts to reinstate methane rules loosened by Trump