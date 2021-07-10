Himachal Pradesh: Virbhadra Singh cremated with full state honours

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh was cremated with full state honours at a royal crematorium in Jogni Bagh near Shimla's Rampur on Saturday afternoon.

His son Vikramaditya Singh performed the last rites around 4.30 pm. A police contingent gave the guard of honour and gun salute to the former chief minister.

Thousands of his well-wishers gathered at the crematorium to bid adieu to the leader.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and his cabinet colleagues also attended the last rites.

A delegation of Congress leaders represented party president Sonia Gandhi at his cremation on Saturday.

The delegation comprised Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Congress treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal.

The body was kept at Rampur's Padam Palace from 8 am to 2 pm before the funeral. His body was taken to the crematorium at 2.45 pm.

The 87-year-old veteran Congress leader breathed his last after prolonged illness at Shimla's Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) on Thursday.

