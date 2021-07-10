LG-appointed panel gave clean chit to Kejriwal govt in bus procurement process: Sisodia

A committee appointed by Lt Governor Anil Baijal has given a clean chit to the Delhi government in the procurement of buses and this is the proof of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's honest politics, claimed his deputy Manish Sisodia on Saturday.

The Delhi BJP, however, contradicted Sisodia's claim and argued that the panel's report has instead ''established that there was a scam in it''. It accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party of ''misleading'' the people.

The three-member panel, which included transport and vigilance commissioners of the Delhi government, was formed by the Lt Governor last month. It submitted its report to Baijal on July 8, officials said.

Due to the enquiry by the LG-appointed panel, the bus procurement process has been put on hold by the transport department.

The BJP has been accusing the Kejriwal government of being involved in a scam in the annual maintenance contract of 1,000 low-floor buses to be procured by its agency -- the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia claimed the panel analysed 3,000 documents and raised several queries after which they concluded that the Kejriwal government was not involved in any scam in the matter.

''The investigation committee of the BJP-led Central Government has not been able to find any flaws or irregularities in the purchase of buses. ''The report of the inquiry committee has made it clear that the government led by Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi is honest and the Delhi BJP leaders in opposition are trying to malign the image of the government,'' he said in a media briefing.

Sisodia claimed that BJP leaders had previously made false allegations against the Delhi government.

''The inquiry committee had summoned 400 files from the Delhi government. It did not find any error even then. This makes it clear that the Delhi government is working honestly for the interest of the people of Delhi,'' he added.

Sisodia said Kejriwal's model of ''politics of good governance, honesty and work is being discussed all over the country''.

''The Delhi Government is working day and night for the people. But instead of learning from it, the BJP leaders are spreading hatred and lies.

''They are stopping the works which are in the public interest. The BJP leaders should be ashamed and they should come in front of the public to apologize," he added.

Sisodia claimed that no buses were purchased in Delhi from 2008 to 2015.

''After forming the government in 2015, whenever C M Kejriwal has taken out a tender for the purchase of buses to improve public transport service, BJP leaders have tried to create hurdles.

''Despite all their lies and hindrances, the Delhi Government is committed to working for the interests of the people of Delhi. Now buses will come to Delhi and public transport service will be further improved,'' he said.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Twitter that the national capital will get 1,000 buses.

''Truth prevails, conspiracies derail. I had always maintained that let BJP get any of our decisions probed from anywhere. The reality is that BJP's real motive was to defame Arvind Kejriwal ji and derail the process of getting buses for Delhiites. I am happy that Delhi will get 1000 buses,'' he tweeted.

