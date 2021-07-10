Ram Janmabhoomi trust general secretary meets RSS chief in Chitrakoot before leaving for Ayodhya

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai, battling allegations of corruption in purchasing additional land in Ayodhya, met RSS sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and a prominent Hindu seer, who told him to maintain transparency in the construction of the Ram temple, here in Madhya Pradesh, sources said on Saturday. Rai left for Ayodhya on Saturday after meeting Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, a renowned Hindu spiritual leader. Bhagwat had called on the jagadguru on Wednesday.

Rai came down to Chitrakoot on Thursday evening from Ayodhya. He met the Sangh chief during his stay, sources said, adding Ram temple issue came up for discussion between the two. Bhagwat is currently attending a four-day brainstorming meeting of RSS 'pracharaks' (full-time workers) at Chitrakoot in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district which began on Friday.

Advertisement

During the last three days, Rai had visited many Hindu spiritual leaders in Chitrakoot spread over areas in MP and Uttar Pradesh where Lord Rama and Sita are believed to have spent most of their 14-year exile.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh and former SP MLA from Ayodhya Pawan Pandey had recently alleged that a piece of land worth Rs 2 crore was purchased by the Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya at an inflated price of Rs 18.5 crore. The Trust had denied the allegations. ''Rambhadracharya congratulated Rai on the ongoing construction of the Ram temple. He also told Rai that Ayodhya should turn into the centre of devotion for the world and not the centre of controversies. The Jagadguru also told Rai that transparency should be there in the construction of the temple,'' Acharya Ramchandra Das, the successor of Rambhadracharya told PTI. The meeting between Rai, also vice president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and the jagadguru, the founder chancellor of the Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Handicapped University in Chitrakoot, lasted for around 30 minutes before the former left for Ayodhya, he said. According to Das, Bhagwat and the jagadguru had met for nearly two hours on Wednesday. Rai didn't take calls made on his mobile phone for reaction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)