PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 22:28 IST
Follow all precautionary COVID-19 protocols: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday urged people not to lower their guard against COVID-19 and to follow all precautionary steps.

''Please keep the guard up - follow all precautionary protocols,'' he said on Twitter, using the hashtag ''CovidIsNotOver''.

His remarks came amid concerns that overcrowding at many places, including hill stations, may lead to an early third wave of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government have also expressed concern over the issue and urged all states and union territories to ensure that COVID-19 protocols are strictly followed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

