Follow all precautionary COVID-19 protocols: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday urged people not to lower their guard against COVID-19 and to follow all precautionary steps.
''Please keep the guard up - follow all precautionary protocols,'' he said on Twitter, using the hashtag ''CovidIsNotOver''.
His remarks came amid concerns that overcrowding at many places, including hill stations, may lead to an early third wave of the pandemic.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government have also expressed concern over the issue and urged all states and union territories to ensure that COVID-19 protocols are strictly followed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Rahul Gandhi
- Congress
ALSO READ
Indo-Japanese partnership during coronavirus pandemic more relevant for global stability and prosperity: PM Narendra Modi after inaugurating Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy at Ahmedabad.
Our govt has put maximum thrust on health care sector, budget for it more than doubled to over Rs 2 lakh cr this year: PM Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi urges doctors to undertake research, documentation over benefits of vaccines, early diagnosis, specific treatments.
PM Narendra Modi asks ministers to spread awareness among people about vaccination and importance of following Covid protocols: Sources.
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Narendra Modi, urges him to reduce taxes charged by Centre on petrol and diesel. PTI PNT RMS RMS