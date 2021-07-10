Left Menu

Ethiopia PM Abiy's party wins landslide victory in parliamentary election

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 11-07-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 23:14 IST
Abiy's party won 410 of 436 parliamentary seats, election board deputy chairperson Woubshet Ayele told a news conference in the capital Addis Ababa. Image Credit: Twitter(@AbiyAhmedAli)
  • Ethiopia

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's Prosperity Party won the most seats in Ethiopia's parliamentary election, the election board said on Saturday, a victory that assures him another term in office.

Abiy's party won 410 of 436 parliamentary seats, election board deputy chairperson Woubshet Ayele told a news conference in the capital Addis Ababa.

