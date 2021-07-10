Ethiopia PM Abiy's party wins landslide victory in parliamentary election
Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 11-07-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 23:14 IST
- Country:
- Ethiopia
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's Prosperity Party won the most seats in Ethiopia's parliamentary election, the election board said on Saturday, a victory that assures him another term in office.
Abiy's party won 410 of 436 parliamentary seats, election board deputy chairperson Woubshet Ayele told a news conference in the capital Addis Ababa.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Abiy Ahmed
- Addis Ababa
- Prosperity Party
- Ethiopia
Advertisement