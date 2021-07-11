Left Menu

MP: Man held for objectionable comments against PM, Union minister

Madhya Pradesh police have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly making objectionable comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on social media, an official said on Sunday. Following the complaint, Nagar was arrested and a case registered against him under provisions of the Information Technology Act, the official said, adding that the accused was later released on bail.

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 11-07-2021 11:34 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 11:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh police have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly making objectionable comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on social media, an official said on Sunday. A local BJP leader filed a police complaint on Saturday against Govardhan Nagar, a resident of Akya Jagir village in Ujjain district, Khachrod police station in-charge Ramkishor Singhavat said.

In his complaint, Khachrod BJP Mandal unit president Chetan Sharma alleged that the accused posted an edited picture along with some objectionable comments on social media platforms, the official said. Following the complaint, Nagar was arrested and a case registered against him under provisions of the Information Technology Act, the official said, adding that the accused was later released on bail. A probe is on into the case, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

