Dismissal of 11 govt employees on flimsy grounds criminal: Mehbooba
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said the dismissal of eleven government employees on flimsy grounds was criminal and the Centre continues disempowering the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the garb of pseudo nationalism by trampling the Constitution.The Jammu and Kashmir administration sacked 11 employees, including two sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, for allegedly working for various terror groups, officials had said on Saturday GOI continues disempowering people of JK in garb of pseudo nationalism by trampling the constitution that ought to be upheld.
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said the dismissal of eleven government employees on “flimsy grounds” was criminal and the Centre continues “disempowering” the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the “garb of pseudo nationalism by trampling” the Constitution.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration sacked 11 employees, including two sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, for allegedly working for various terror groups, officials had said on Saturday “GOI continues disempowering people of J&K in garb of pseudo nationalism by trampling the constitution that ought to be upheld. Abrupt dismissal of 11 gov(ernment) employees on flimsy grounds is criminal. All policy decisions vis a vis J&K are taken with sole objective of punishing Kashmiris,” Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.
