Gehlot asks people not to become careless, follow Covid-appropriate behaviour

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday warned people that the third wave of coronavirus may strike if they become careless and asked them to take all precautions and follow Covid-appropriate behavior. ''If we are negligent, then like other countries, there may be a third wave. There should be no need of taking strict steps like lockdown again. This will be possible only with the cooperation of everybody,'' he tweeted.

He said Covid positive cases have reduced due to which many relaxations have been given in the state. ''But remember, although corona has reduced it is not gone yet, so do not be careless at all. Follow the corona protocol, wear a mask and maintain social distancing,'' he said. The state government on Sunday withdrew curfew and reopened multiplexes and outdoor activities with certain restrictions because of the constant decrease in the Covid positive cases.

Advertisement

There were 750 Covid active cases in the state on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)