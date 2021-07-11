Left Menu

Union Minister bats for caste-based census to figure out community wise population

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-07-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 19:45 IST
Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale on Sunday pitched for a caste-based census in the country, which will help the needy avail social, economical and academic benefits.

''There is a need for caste-based census to figure out the community-wise population.

This will help avail social, economical and academic benefits to the needy,'' Athawale told reporters here.

The Union Minister also stressed upon increasing the reservation so that socially and economically backward people can avail its benefit.

He said the amount of reservation should not exceed 50 per cent as per rules, but there is a need to increase the quota for social justice.

In this regard, a discussion has taken place with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Athawale also pointed out that the intent behind introducing reservation was to empower people socially and economically but those who are well-off are using it mostly.

There is a need to stop such a trend, he explained.

