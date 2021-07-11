Pankaja Munde attends meeting of BJP national secretaries in Delhi
BJP leaders from Maharashtra Pankaja Munde and Vinod Tawde on Sunday attended a meeting of national secretaries convened in Delhi by party president J P Nadda. After the meeting, the BJP national secretaries called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official resident and briefed him.
Pankaja, daughter of BJP stalwart late Gopinath Munde, was reportedly sulking over her MP sister Pritam Munde not finding a berth in the recently-expanded Union council of ministers.
Pankaja, a former Maharashtra minister, had, however, denied reports that she was upset over the non-induction of her sister into the cabinet.
More than 20 office-bearers of the BJP in Beed resigned from their posts over the last two days over Pritam Munde not finding a place in the cabinet.
