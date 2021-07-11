BJP questions Kejriwal's promise of free electricity in Uttarakhand, accuses him of lying

Dehradun, Jul 11 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday questioned Arvind Kejriwal's promise of free electricity to people in Uttarakhand if the AAP is voted to power, saying he was ''lying'' and had failed to deliver on his words after becoming the chief minister of Delhi.

''You have lied to the people of Delhi and now you are lying to the people of Uttarakhand.

Advertisement

''If you are giving free electricity to the people of Delhi, what is the money being taken from people in the name of surcharge, energy charge and fix charge,'' BJP's national chief spokesperson Anil Baluni asked in a video released after the Delhi chief minister's announcement in Dehradun.

Alleging that Kejriwal had failed to keep his promises of free water, mohalla clinics and upgrading government schools in Delhi, Baluni said he had thought the Delhi chief minister will tell the truth in 'Devbhoomi' and ''atone for his sins, but here too he lied''.

''It is Devbhoomi ( land of gods). It does not accept people who lie. You have no scope for doing politics in Uttarakhand.

''You had promised free drinking water to the people of Delhi. But residents of the national capital are forced to drink water from tankers. The truth of mohalla clinics came before people during the COVID pandemic. You could not make even one hospital in so many years,'' he said, adding the Aam Aadmi Party's ''tall claims about upgrading government schools have also fallen flat''.

Asked whether the AAP could pose a challenge to the BJP in Uttarakhand in the assembly polls due early next year, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, ''The only challenge that lies before us is taking the state forward on the path of development''. ''Election could be someone's only agenda. But our agenda is that of development, completing the priority projects whose foundation stones have been laid and taking the works done by the Narendra Modi Government in the state to people,'' Dhami told reporters without naming anyone at Uttarakhand Sadan in Delhi.

Kejriwal on Sunday announced that the Aam Aadmi Party will ensure free electricity up to 300 units per month to every family, waive old bills and give free electricity to farmers if it is voted to power in Uttarakhand assembly elections next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)