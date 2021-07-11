Left Menu

CPI(M) leaders turned blind eye to 'siphoning' of SC welfare funds by party members: Kerala BJP Chief

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 11-07-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 23:00 IST
CPI(M) leaders turned a blind eye to party members siphoning off the funds given to local self government bodies by the Centre for the welfare of Scheduled Castes in the state, Kerala BJP president K Surendran alleged on Sunday.

''Corruption is perpetrated through SC promoters,'' he said and added that a former Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes as well as senior CPI (M) leaders were aware of the scam, but turned a blind eye to it.

Citing an alleged example of the scam, Surendran claimed that a member of the Democratic Youth Federation of India -- an associated youth wing of CPI(M) -- ''swindled funds'' by influencing an SC promoter in Thiruvananthapuram.

The SC promoter had complained that the money reached the account of the parents of a DYFI state committee member through the treasury department but the government ignored it, the BJP leader said at a press conference here.

He further alleged that this has been going on since 2016, but the state government has not taken any action.

''The CPM is swindling the money owed to the poor Scheduled Castes by changing the account numbers.

The police filed an FIR in the case but the accused were granted bail due to their (police) negligence,'' he said.

Surendran also claimed that the example he cited was only the tip of the iceberg as such corrupt activities were taking place in all the municipal corporations of the state.

He has urged the CM to intervene and order a thorough investigation into the matter.

The state government is yet to react to the allegations.

