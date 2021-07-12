UP: Woman SP member dies by suicide; family claims she was ill-treated by police

A Samajwadi Party worker allegedly died by suicide here with her family members accusing the police of misbehaviour pushing her to take the extreme step.

Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan on Sunday said Sudha Raikwar (45) ended her life by hanging on Saturday.

''The woman, her husband and their son ran a private finance firm. They had got money deposited from various people. On Saturday, Deepak Shukla who had deposited money in the firm had lodged a complaint of cheating, following which the police had called her for questioning. After returning to her house, she committed suicide,'' Chauhan said.

On the contrary, Sudha's daughter Roshni claimed her mother had gone to the police station to lodge a complaint about her brother who had gone missing. Roshni's maternal uncle too had gone with her mother.

''The police misbehaved with my mother, and my maternal uncle was put behind bars. Owing to the police's bad behaviour, my mother committed suicide.'' she said.

Chauhan however denied the allegations made by Roshni, and said a case of abduction has been registered, and the matter is being investigated. A case of suicide has also been registered, police said.

Meanwhile, a Samajwadi Party delegation from Lucknow will meet the family members of the deceased woman in Banda on Monday, SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said in a statement in Lucknow.

