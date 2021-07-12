Health services in Punjab hit as govt doctors go on 3-day strike over NPA issue

Medical services were affected in Punjab as government doctors went on a three-day strike from Monday to protest against alleged silence of the state government over their issue of non-practicing allowance (NPA).

Health services, including outpatient department (OPD) services and elective surgeries, remained suspended in government hospitals, said Punjab Civil Medical Services Association president Dr Gagandeep Singh.

However, emergency services, post-mortem and Covid-related services continued, protesting doctors said.

Doctors working in government hospitals have been protesting against the recommendation of the Punjab's sixth pay commission de-linking non-practicing allowance from the basic pay.

They are also agitating the pay commission's recommendation of reduction in the NPA from 25 per cent to 20 per cent.

The strike call was given by the Joint Punjab Government Doctors Coordination Committee (JGDCC), which has members from the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association and is supported by the Punjab State Veterinary Officers Association, Rural Medical Officers Association, Punjab Dental Medical Officers Association and Punjab Ayurveda Officers Association.

The government doctors in the state had already held strikes three times over the NPA issue.

They had threatened to go on an indefinite strike from July 19 if their issues were not resolved by the state government.

