Left Menu

Maha: Villagers threaten fresh protest over Navi Mumbai international airport name row

Panvel Municipal Corporation deputy Mayor Jagdish Gaikwad on Monday said villagers will launch protests again if the Maharashtra government doesnt name the upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport after the leader of the project affected people late D B Patil.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-07-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 17:44 IST
Maha: Villagers threaten fresh protest over Navi Mumbai international airport name row
  • Country:
  • India

Panvel Municipal Corporation deputy Mayor Jagdish Gaikwad on Monday said villagers will launch protests again if the Maharashtra government doesn't name the upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport after the leader of the project affected people late D B Patil. Thousands of villagers had taken out a march last month in CBD Belapur on the Mumbai-Pune expressway defying COVID-19 restrictions in protest against the state government's decision to name the upcoming international airport after Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray. ''We will not allow three runways at the airport to be constructed if our demand is not accepted. We will burn the airport. Do not play with our sentiments,'' Gaikwad told reporters. He alleged that the police treated the protesters like ''Naxals''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021