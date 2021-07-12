Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi condoles loss of lives in lightning strikes in UP, Rajasthan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Monday expressed condolences over the loss of lives in lightning strikes in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, and appealed to the two state governments to extend all possible help to the affected families.Thirty-eight people lost their lives in the last 24 hours due to lightning strikes in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 18:23 IST
Rahul Gandhi condoles loss of lives in lightning strikes in UP, Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Monday expressed condolences over the loss of lives in lightning strikes in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, and appealed to the two state governments to extend all possible help to the affected families.

''Thirty-eight people lost their lives in the last 24 hours due to lightning strikes in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. In this hour of grief, my condolences to their loved ones. I appeal to the state governments to extend all possible help to the families of the deceased,'' he said on Twitter in Hindi around 1 PM.

At least 12 people were killed in separate incidents of lightning in Fatehpur, Kaushambi and Firozabad districts of Uttar Pradesh since Sunday, officials said on Monday.

Meanwhile, officials in Rajasthan said 23 people, including 12 in Jaipur, were killed and 27 injured in incidents of lightning strikes the state.

According to the Disaster Management and Relief Department, the deaths were also reported from six other districts -- Kota, Jhalawar, Baran, Dholpur, Sawai Madhopur and Tonk.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021