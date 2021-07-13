Left Menu

Priyanka to reach Lucknow on July 16; key meetings scheduled in Delhi before visit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 11:59 IST
Priyanka to reach Lucknow on July 16; key meetings scheduled in Delhi before visit
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Lucknow from July 16 as part of efforts to energize the party cadre and prepare the organization for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls next year, sources said Tuesday.

They said she was scheduled to begin her visit on July 14 but had to delay it for some key meetings in Delhi mostly related to preparations for the Uttar Pradesh polls.

Ahead of her visit to Lucknow, Priyanka Gandhi on Monday had brainstormed with senior Congress leaders from Uttar Pradesh on the preparations for the polls. During the meeting, the party resolved to hit the streets against the BJP government over issues such as unemployment, price rise, and law and order.

During her Lucknow visit, which is expected to be for three-four days, Priyanka Gandhi will hold meetings with all Pradesh Congress Committee members and district and city presidents from various parts of the states, the sources said.

They said she will also meet Kisan union representatives and take stock of the work done by the party's manifesto committee.

A discussion on probable candidates on winnable seats is likely to take place, a party source said.

Her Lucknow trip will be followed up by visits to other districts of the state on dates yet to be announced by the party.

During her Lucknow visit, she will also hold meetings with groups of unemployed youths who are battling various recruitment issues, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; Taiwan's Foxconn, TSMC ink $350 million COVID-19 vaccine deal and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021