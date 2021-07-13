Kalyan Singh's health condition better: Lucknow hospital

Left Menu

The health condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who is admitted to the ICU of Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here, is better now, the hospital said on Tuesday.Singh, 89, who has also been a governor of Rajasthan, was admitted at the facility on July 4 evening following an infection and reduced consciousness level.The condition of Honble Shri Kalyan Singh ji is better.

The health condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who is admitted to the ICU of Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here, is better now, the hospital said on Tuesday.

Singh, 89, who has also been a governor of Rajasthan, was admitted at the facility on July 4 evening following an infection and reduced consciousness level.

''The condition of Hon'ble Shri Kalyan Singh ji is better. The vital parameters are under control. He is communicative and improving,'' the hospital said in a statement issued here on Tuesday. ''The senior faculty of CCM, Cardiology, Neurology, Endocrinology and Nephrology are keeping a close watch on vital parameters and his daily investigations. Director, Prof RK Dhiman is supervising his treatment on daily basis,'' it said. Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here.

