FIR for violation of COVID-19 norms during gathering at Pankaja Munde's office

A First Information Report was registered against 42 persons including organizers of a public gathering at BJP leader Pankaja Munde's office at Worli in Central Mumbai on Tuesday for the violation of COVID-19-related restrictions, police said here.

A case was registered under IPC sections 188 (disobedience of lawful order issued by a public servant) and 269 (act likely to spread infection) besides the Disaster Management Act against the organizers and participants of the gathering, an official said.

Advertisement

Munde's supporters had gathered at her office in Worli to show their support after her sister and MP Pritam Munde did not get a berth in the Union cabinet in the recent expansion. Addressing her supporters, Pankaja Munde, BJP national secretary and a former state minister, dismissed reports that she was using ''pressure tactics'', and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda were her leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)