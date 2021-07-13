Left Menu

FIR for violation of COVID-19 norms during gathering at Pankaja Munde's office

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-07-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 23:53 IST
FIR for violation of COVID-19 norms during gathering at Pankaja Munde's office
  • Country:
  • India

A First Information Report was registered against 42 persons including organizers of a public gathering at BJP leader Pankaja Munde's office at Worli in Central Mumbai on Tuesday for the violation of COVID-19-related restrictions, police said here.

A case was registered under IPC sections 188 (disobedience of lawful order issued by a public servant) and 269 (act likely to spread infection) besides the Disaster Management Act against the organizers and participants of the gathering, an official said.

Munde's supporters had gathered at her office in Worli to show their support after her sister and MP Pritam Munde did not get a berth in the Union cabinet in the recent expansion. Addressing her supporters, Pankaja Munde, BJP national secretary and a former state minister, dismissed reports that she was using ''pressure tactics'', and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda were her leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
2
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia
3
Gmail enhances email security with general availability of BIMI

Gmail enhances email security with general availability of BIMI

Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for an autoimmune disorder; BioNTech had planned five million vaccines to Taiwan by July, diplomat says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021