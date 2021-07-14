Left Menu

Union minister Piyush Goyal to be Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

He is holding the charge of various ministries, including commerce and industry, food and consumer affairs, and textiles.Prior to becoming a minister in 2014, Goyal was the treasurer of the party.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 16:05 IST
Union minister Piyush Goyal to be Leader of House in Rajya Sabha
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Piyush Goyal has been appointed as the leader of house in Rajya Sabha, sources said on Wednesday. He will succeed Thawar Chand Gahlot who has been appointed the governor of Karnataka.

The Parliamentary Affairs Ministry has intimated the Rajya Sabha Secretariat that Goyal will be the Leader of House, the sources said.

Goyal, a two-time Rajya Sabha MP, is currently the deputy leader of the NDA and is also Union Minister in the Cabinet. He is holding the charge of various ministries, including commerce and industry, food and consumer affairs, and textiles.

Prior to becoming a minister in 2014, Goyal was the treasurer of the party. He was also engaged by the BJP in poll management activities and for managing logistics during the election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
4
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021