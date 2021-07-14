Seeing myself as servant, says soon-to-be TN BJP president

(EDS: Adding quotes) Coimbatore, July 14 (PTI): BJP has been giving posts and responsibilities to youth and experienced workers unlike some other parties wherein such positions go to the family members of the top leaders, said former IPS officer K Annamalai, who is taking charge as the president of Tamil Nadu BJP unit on July 16.

Without naming any party, Annamalai told reporters after performing pooja at a temple here on Wednesday that workers of some parties from the State have been given national-level posts but the BJP is a combination of youth and experience.

Stating that he was seeing the post of president as a responsibility, he said age was not important but joint effort to take the party forward was.

BJP is not a party led by any one individual, he said adding: ''I see myself not as a president, but a servant.'' ''The BJP workers should work hard unitedly, leave their differences behind and devote their attention to the development of the party,'' Annamalai said during a reception hosted by partymen near Erode, which is 100 km from here.

He said the present four representatives of the party in the State Assembly should be made as at least 150 in the next election and form the government.

