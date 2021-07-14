AAP collects 1 lakh signatures against harsh new policies of BJP-ruled MCD, tax hike: Bhardwaj

Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Wednesday said one lakh signatures have been collected by his party as part of its campaign against the ''harsh new policies'' of the BJP-ruled civic bodies in Delhi and hike in taxes.

The Delhi BJP on the other hand charged that the AAP leaders live in ''their illusionary world and wants everyone to believe what they dream''.

At a press conference, AAP spokesperson Bhardwaj said the milestone of 1 lakh signatures has been reached by the party in its ongoing sign-collection campaign against the BJP-ruled MCD's ''harsh new policies'' and increase in taxes.

Shopkeepers in markets have a lot of resentment against the BJP-ruled civic bodies following the introduction of new policies and rise in taxes, he claimed. ''The Aam Aadmi Party had started a signature campaign under which AAP's workers and councilors are visiting different markets as well as shops to collect signatures of shopkeepers. ''Today, the party has reached its set milestone. A total of one lakh signatures have been collected,'' Bhardwaj said.

Reacting the the AAP's claim, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, ''I am an Old Delhi-based trader and have not heard of any AAP survey campaign amongst traders in Old Delhi or any other prominent market.'' Traders of Delhi have always stood by BJP. It party is seized of some problems that traders are facing due to rise in some civic charges and will soon resolve them, he asserted.

