BJP SC Morcha leader Bhola Singh attacks Rajastahn govt over alleged atrocities on Dalits

BJP SC Morcha general secretary Bhola Singh Wednesday slammed the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan over alleged atrocities on Dalits in the state.

He alleged that Congress and BSP leaders ''and those who are anti-Narendra Modi'' visit BJP-ruled states and raise their voice if any such incident happens there. ''Where are they now when Dalit atrocities are increasing in Rajasthan? (Congress general secretary) Priyanka Gandhi visits Uttar Pradesh but how many times have she and other Congress leaders met victims in Rajasthan?'' he asked at a press conference at the party office here.

''Those who consider themselves messiah of Dalits are not visible in Rajasthan today, be it from the Congress or the BSP,'' he said.

He alleged Dalits and women are not safe in Rajasthan and the Congress government has failed to curb crime against them.

The BJP MP alleged the Congress has been using Dalits as a vote bank since independence to win elections but failed to protect them. He also alleged that Dalit people in the state are deprived of the benefit of various welfare schemes initiated by the Modi government. The BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha state president Kailash Meghwal alleged that several incidents of ''murders'' of Dalit people have taken place in Rajasthan in the recent past. A Dalit boy was ''murdered'' in Jhalawal, while a man was badly thrashed on the suspicion of cattle theft in Bhilwara, he told the press conference. Another man was murdered in Pali, Meghwal alleged.

During his visit to Jaipur, Bhola Singh also called on Governor Kalraj Mishra at the Raj Bhawan here.

