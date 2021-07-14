Left Menu

BJP holds protests against fake vaccination drive in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-07-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 19:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The BJP on Wednesday held demonstrations in several districts of West Bengal to protest against the recent fake vaccination drive here, seeking immediate action against all those involved in the dubious inoculation programme.

Around 100 activists, led by senior BJP leader Shamik Bhattacharya, assembled near the sub-divisional office in Salt Lake area on the outskirts of the city and raised slogans against the ruling TMC for ''failing to inoculate all the eligible people for free despite allotment of COVID vaccine doses by the Centre''.

The agitators were bundled into police vehicles and moved from the protest site, triggering allegations of high- handedness by the TMC administration.

''This government cannot stop persons like fake IAS Debanjan Deb from organising illegal vaccination camps but it knows how to halt a peaceful democratic movement by deploying policemen,'' Bhattacharya said.

Similar protests were also held in Purulia town and Siliguri.

Deb, posing as the joint commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, had set up dubious vaccine camps in the city, which got busted after actor-turned-TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty, who had taken her jab at his Kasba centre, raised an alarm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

