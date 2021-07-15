Arunachal CM thanks PM for giving approval to modify list of names of ST

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed gratefulness to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving approval to modify the list of names of scheduled tribes of the state.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to include the names of Monpa, Sajolang (Miji), Sartang, Tai Khamti, Mishmi -Kaman (Miju Mishmi), Idu (Mishmi) and Taraon (Digaru Mishmi) in lieu of 'Mishmi, Idu, Taraon' and Nocte, Tangsa, Tutsa and Wancho in lieu of 'Any Naga tribe' in the Constitution ST list.

The cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided to place the Constitution (ST) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the monsoon session of the Parliament.

Accordingly, the name of the Khampti tribe would be replaced with Tai Khamti, while the names of tribes Mishmi- Kaman (Miju Mishmi), Idu (Mishmi) and Taraon (Digaru Mishmi) would be included in the list.

The names of Monpa, Memba, Sartang and Sajolang would also be included in the list in lieu of Momba.

The cabinet also approved the inclusion of Nocte, Tangsa, Tutsa and Wancho in the Constitution ST list in lieu of 'Any Naga tribe'.

Taking to twitter on Wednesday, Khandu said, ''A historic cabinet decision today. The indigenous nomenclature of various tribes of Arunachal will be added to Constitution #ScheduledTribe list. Thank you PM @narendramodi Ji for giving back the original nomenclature to tribes who were earlier referred by incorrect names.'' The union cabinet also approved the nomenclature and mandate of the North Eastern Institute of Folk Medicine (NEIFM) at Pasighat in East Siang district of the state to North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Folk Medicine Research (NEIARMR) for imparting quality education and research in Ayurveda and Folk Medicine.

''Thank you PM @narendramodi Ji. The North Eastern Institute of #FolkMedicine in #Pasighat is now North Eastern Institute of #Ayurveda & Folk Medicine Research. With this, Ayurvedic research and education will be imparted in the institute attracting foreign students as well,'' Khandu said in another tweet.

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, who represents Arunachal East Parliamentary constituency, also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the historic decisions.

''On behalf of people of Arunachal Pradesh, I thank honble PM Narendra Modi ji for historic Cabinet decision to include the names of Monpa, Sajolang (Miji), Sartang, Tai Khamti, Mishmi-Kaman (Miju Mishmi), Idu (Mishmi) and Taraon (Digaru Mishmi) in lieu of 'Mishmi, Idu, Taraon' and Nocte, Tangsa, Tutsa and Wancho in lieu of 'Any Naga tribe' in the Constitution ST list,'' Rijiju said in a social media post.

''After 74 years of Independence these communities finally got justice,'' the Union minister added.

