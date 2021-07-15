Modi govt to work with determination to empower cooperatives, says Amit Shah

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 18:39 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Modi government will work with determination to bring positive changes in the lives of crores of people associated with the cooperatives by empowering the sector.

Shah said this after a delegation of Sahakar Bharati met him here, a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reallocated the portfolios of his ministers wherein Shah was given the charge of the newly created Ministry of Cooperation.

''Met a delegation of @Sahakar_Bharati led by Shri Ramesh Vaidya, National President of Sahakar Bharati.

''Under the guidance of @narendramodi ji, we have to work with determination to bring positive change in the lives of crores of people associated with cooperative sector by empowering it,'' Shah tweeted in Hindi.

According to Sahakar Bharati, it is the only pan-India organisation of cooperators and cooperatives.

It envisages to create, both in rural and urban areas, a strong and devoted cadre of selfless cooperators and a chain of cooperatives that would spread the knowledge of the cooperative movement.

The Sahakar Bharati says its mission is to build the cooperative movement as one of the primary instruments of the decentralised and labour-intensive economy for speedy, balanced, equitable and sustainable growth.

