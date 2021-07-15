Left Menu

Binoy Tamang resigns from post of Gorkha Jana Mukti Morcha president, likely to join Bimal Gurung's GJM

President of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM-2) Binoy Tamang on Thursday resigned from all portfolios of the party and announced the decision at a press conference.

ANI | Darjeeling (West Bengal) | Updated: 15-07-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 19:08 IST
GJM (Binoy) faction leader Binoy Tamang (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
President of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM-2) Binoy Tamang on Thursday resigned from all portfolios of the party and announced the decision at a press conference. According to sources, he is likely to join Bimal Gurung's Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM).

Speaking to the media after his resignation, Tamang said, "I've resigned from the party. I'm not going to quit politics right now. We'll see how my political journey goes. I want to start a new political journey. It will be in the interest of the people of Darjeeling and Gorkhas."Following the resignation of Tamang, General Secretary of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, Anit Thapa called an emergency meeting of Central Working Committee members on July 16, at 11 am. "Binoy Tamang, president of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha has resigned from all portfolios of the party through a press conference. I hereby call an emergency meeting of Central Working Committee members meeting. All the members of Central Working Committee, office bearers of Central frontal organisation are hereby asked to attend the meeting," said Thapa in a statement.

A separate state of 'Gorkhaland' has been a long-standing demand of Nepali-speaking Gorkhas since 1907 on the grounds that they are culturally and ethnically different from West Bengal. The demand took a violent turn, which led to the death of over 1,200 people. In the current scenario, GTA is the local autonomous body in the Darjeeling hills, which is headed by the Binoy Tamang-led faction of the GJM that supports the TMC.

The most dynamic political development in North Bengal during the election was the switching of camp by GJM leader Bimal Gurung from BJP to TMC. Gurung, the man who has been spearheading the Gorkha movement, helped the BJP to get a foothold in this region is now with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Apart from the political disturbance, the problems of tea garden workers and the lack of employment opportunities are the key issues in the region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

