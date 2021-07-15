Amarinder will lead Cong to win in Assembly polls: CM’s media adviser; junks reports on resignation

The Punjab chief minister’s media adviser on Thursday evening said Amarinder Singh will take the Congress to victory in the Assembly polls next year, trashing reports that he has resigned.

He also urged the media to stop “speculating and spreading misinformation”, saying the CM has neither quit nor offered to do so.

“Media reports of CM @capt_amarinder resigning are humbug. He has neither quit nor offered to do so. He'll lead @INCPunjab to victory in 2022 Assembly polls as he did in 2017. Urge media to stop speculating & spreading misinformation,” the advisor said in a tweet.

The remarks have come amid media reports that Amritsar MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to be announced as the Punjab Congress chief by the party high command. Sidhu has been at loggerheads with the CM as he attacked him over the alleged delay in justice in the 2015 desecration cases.

The Congress leadership is working out a formula for Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Sidhu to work together.

The Congress had set up a three-member panel, headed by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, to resolve the infighting in the Punjab Congress.

The party high command has been trying to resolve the internal rift in the Punjab unit, with just months to go before the next Assembly polls.

