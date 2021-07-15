Left Menu

BJP president JP Nadda to Uttar Pradesh BJP Working Committee members in Delhi tomorrow

Bharatiya Janata Party president Jagat Prakash Nadda is scheduled to meet members of Uttar Pradesh BJP Working Committee in Delhi on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 21:36 IST
BJP president JP Nadda to Uttar Pradesh BJP Working Committee members in Delhi tomorrow
BJP National President JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party president Jagat Prakash Nadda is scheduled to meet members of Uttar Pradesh BJP Working Committee in Delhi on Friday. A tweet in Hindi by the Office of JP Nadda said: "BJP National President JP Nadda ji will address the Uttar Pradesh BJP 'State Working Committee' meeting through video conferencing, on 16 July 2021 at 11:30 am."

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to be held next year. Out of a total of 403 Assembly seats, BJP had won 325 seats, Samajwadi Party and its allies won 54 seats, BSP won 19 seats and others won 5 seats respectively in 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls. Earlier today, Nadda applauded the work of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Nadda tweeted, "CM @myogiadityanath ji is the architect of New Uttar Pradesh. He has changed the face of UP from controlling 'Mafia Raj', administering maximum vaccinations and making Kashi the medical hub of Purvanchal."

In response, Adityanath tweeted, "Heartly thanks for the encouragement, BJP National President @JPNadda ji. The transformation of Uttar Pradesh is the result of the guidance of the respected Prime Minister and his public welfare policies. This pace of good governance and development will continue unabated." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
Johnson Controls-Hitachi to train 50,000 AC technicians, cooling experts by 2025

Johnson Controls-Hitachi to train 50,000 AC technicians, cooling experts by ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021