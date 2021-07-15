Left Menu

Nigeria's lower house postpones vote on oil overhaul, Speaker says

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 15-07-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 21:53 IST
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nigeria's lower house of parliament postponed a vote to approve an oil overhaul package, its speaker said on Thursday, hours after the Senate passed the package.

The postponement comes after hours of disagreement over share of money for oil-producing communities and throws passage of the package into question.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

