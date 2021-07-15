Nigeria's lower house postpones vote on oil overhaul, Speaker says
Nigeria's lower house of parliament postponed a vote to approve an oil overhaul package, its speaker said on Thursday, hours after the Senate passed the package.
The postponement comes after hours of disagreement over share of money for oil-producing communities and throws passage of the package into question.
