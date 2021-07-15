Left Menu

Former Pak president Mamnoon Hussain buried with full state honour in Karachi

The senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N leader was diagnosed with cancer in February last year and was under treatment at a private hospital here for some days where he breathed his last.Vice President of PML-N and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair and other political personalities were present at his funeral prayer led by Islamic scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani.Prime Minister Imran Khan, President of Pakistan Arif Alvi, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari and others expressed their condolences on his demise.

Former president of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain, who passed away here on Wednesday after a prolonged illness, was buried in Karachi with full official honour. Hussain, who died at the age of 80 was born in Agra in 1940 and migrated with his parents to Pakistan in 1947, served as the 12th President of Pakistan between September 2013 and September 2018. The senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader was diagnosed with cancer in February last year and was under treatment at a private hospital here for some days where he breathed his last.

Vice President of PML-N and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair and other political personalities were present at his funeral prayer led by Islamic scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, President of Pakistan Arif Alvi, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari and others expressed their condolences on his demise. A textile businessman from Karachi, Hussain was associated with the Muslim League through the 70s and 80s and remained an active member of the PML-N since its early days. He was governor of Sindh from June to October 1999 when Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's government was overthrown by the then Pakistan Army chief, Gen Pervez Musharraf.

