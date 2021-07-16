Make video of anyone demanding bribe in MCDs, will ensure strict action: Delhi BJP chief

Left Menu

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Thursday asked people to make a video recording of anybody demanding bribes at municipal corporations ruled by his party and promised stern action against the guilty.At a joint press conference with mayors of three BJP-ruled municipal corporations, he said the party has always been against corruption and follows a zero-tolerance policy at the civic bodies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 00:06 IST
Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Thursday asked people to make a video recording of anybody demanding bribes at municipal corporations ruled by his party and promised stern action against the guilty.

At a joint press conference with mayors of three BJP-ruled municipal corporations, he said the party has always been against corruption and follows a ''zero-tolerance'' policy at the civic bodies.

''We are working at the municipal corporations with a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. If anyone asks for money, make a video and provide it to us. No matter how high-level the person is, we will take strictest possible action against them,'' Gupta said.

With the municipal corporation polls due early next year, the AAP has mounted a sustained attack on the BJP levelling various charges of corruption and mismanagement there.

The Delhi BJP chief said the corporations would ensure corruption-free transparent administration for providing smooth and efficient health, education and other services to the people.

The press conference was also attended by mayors Shyam Sunder Agarwal of East Delhi, Mukesh Suryan of South Delhi and Raja Iqbal Singh of north Delhi.

Gupta also promised the corporations will undertake a cleanliness drive to ensure people do not contract vector-borne diseases like malaria, dengue and chikungunya.

The Delhi BJP president claimed that the municipal corporations have desilted smaller drains under their jurisdiction and appealed to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to clean bigger drains managed by agencies of his government so that people do not face waterlogging during monsoon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

