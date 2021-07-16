Left Menu

Centre interfering with Delhi govt's work through lieutenant governor: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday alleged that the Centre has been interfering with the work of the Delhi government through the lieutenant governor, and described it as murder of democracy.He said the city government has decided that its panel of lawyers will be public prosecutors in court matters related to the farmers protest and it comes under the purview of the Delhi government only.The appointment of lawyers comes under the purview of the Delhi government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 18:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday alleged that the Centre has been interfering with the work of the Delhi government through the lieutenant governor, and described it as ''murder of democracy''.

He said the city government has decided that its panel of lawyers will be public prosecutors in court matters related to the farmers' protest and it comes under the purview of the Delhi government only.

''The appointment of lawyers comes under the purview of the Delhi government. The LG can only give his opinion on the Delhi government's decision in rarest of the rare cases.

''The Supreme Court has defined the use of this veto power by the LG. Doorstep delivery of ration and court matters related to farmers' protest are not the rarest of the rare cases. This power cannot be used left, right and centre. This is murder of democracy,'' he alleged at an online press conference.

On Thursday, the Delhi government had accused the BJP-ruled Centre of putting pressure on it to replace its prosecutors appearing in cases related to the anti-farm laws stir with those of the Delhi Police.

Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal has ''rejected'' the panel of Delhi government lawyers appearing in the cases against the farmers protesting the Centre's three new farm laws at the city's borders, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

