Biden to nominate Jane Hartley to be U.S. Ambassador to Britain - Washington Post

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 20:34 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will nominate Jane Hartley, a former ambassador to France, to serve as ambassador to Britain, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing two people with knowledge of the decision.

A White House spokesperson declined to comment. The role is considered one of the most prestigious ambassador postings for a U.S. president to fill.

Hartley was a campaign bundler for former President Barack Obama, raising more than $500,000 for his reelection bid in 2012.

