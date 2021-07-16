Biden to nominate Jane Hartley to be U.S. Ambassador to Britain - Washington Post
Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 20:34 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will nominate Jane Hartley, a former ambassador to France, to serve as ambassador to Britain, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing two people with knowledge of the decision.
A White House spokesperson declined to comment. The role is considered one of the most prestigious ambassador postings for a U.S. president to fill.
Hartley was a campaign bundler for former President Barack Obama, raising more than $500,000 for his reelection bid in 2012.
