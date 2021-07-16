Brazil's Bolsonaro recovering, says will be "back in action soon"

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, undergoing hospital treatment for an obstructed intestine after a near-fatal 2018 stabbing, said on Friday he hoped to be "back in action soon." Bolsonaro has been in hospital since Wednesday, when he traveled from Brasilia to Sao Paulo for treatment relating to complications from the knife attack nearly three years ago. After initial concerns he required an emergency surgery, doctors now say he is improving, with an operation less likely.

On Friday morning, Bolsonaro tweeted a stern-faced photo of himself, walking along a hospital corridor with a drip attached to his neck. "Back in action soon, God willing!," he wrote. "We've done a lot, but we still have a lot to do for our Brazil!"

On Thursday evening the president's doctors said in a statement that they had removed a gastric catheter from Bolsonaro and that he would begin eating again on Friday. Bolsonaro had said in a Thursday TV interview he could be out of hospital on Friday, but his doctors have still not given a forecast for when he will leave.

O Globo newspaper columnist Lauro Jardim wrote on Friday that Bolsonaro had passed the night well and would now begin a liquid diet. Bolsonaro has faced several health issues during his presidency, mainly stemming from longterm complications after he suffered a perforated intestine when he was stabbed on the campaign trail in 2018. He was also ill with COVID-19 last year.

Bolsonaro is in a weak political moment as senators probe a corruption scandal over the purchase of coronavirus vaccines and he faces criticism over his handling of the pandemic. COVID-19 has killed nearly 540,000 people in Brazil - the world's second highest death toll behind the United States.

