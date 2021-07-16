Left Menu

Ukraine to sanction 9 Ukrainians already under US sanctions - top security official

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 21:22 IST
Ukraine will impose sanctions against nine Ukrainians who are already under sanctions in the United States, a top security official said on Friday.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's Security and Defence Council, declined to name the individuals but said that tycoon Ihor Kolomoisky was not among them. He did not say what sanctions would be imposed but in the past Kyiv has deprived blacklisted Ukrainian citizens of access to their assets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

