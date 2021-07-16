BJP leader's son hurt as weapon of personal security guard goes off accidentally in J&K's Kupwara
Ishfaq got minor arm injury. The injured is discharged from hospital, the Kupwara police said in a tweet.
A BJP leader's son was injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday when the weapon of his personal security guard went off accidentally, police said.
Earlier, it was reported by officials that the son of BJP district president Mohammad Shafi was injured in a militant attack.
''Weapon of PSO went off accidently in the car which hit the arm of BJP worker Ishfaq Mir. The other PSO fired in fear. Ishfaq got minor arm injury. People are requested not to spread rumours of militant attack. The injured is discharged from hospital,'' the Kupwara police said in a tweet.
