BJP to prepare 'health volunteers' in UP in view of third wave of Covid

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the BJP decided on Friday to hold meetings at the district and division levels and prepare health volunteers in 56,000 villages and 12,000 wards, keeping in mind a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The work to prepare these volunteers will be completed by July 20.

Advertisement

A decision in this regard was taken at the state executive meet here, which was inaugurated by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda virtually.

Addressing a session at the meet, BJP state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal said in the days to come, the party will hold meetings at the district and division levels and prepare health volunteers, keeping in mind the challenges that the third wave of the pandemic are likely to pose.

''One youngster and a woman will work as health volunteers in each of the 56,000 villages and 12,000 wards,'' he said, adding that the work to prepare these volunteers will be completed by July 20.

Bansal said a training programme for the volunteers will also be organised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)