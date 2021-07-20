Left Menu

Bill in upcoming Assembly session for mining corporation: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said a bill will be passed in the Assembly session starting from July 28 for the formation of a mining corporation.Talking to reporters, Sawant, who was on an official visit to Delhi on Sunday and Monday, said his government has signed a MoU with the Mineral Exploration Corporation of India to explore ore deposits and mining leases here.The state government will pass the Mining Corporation Bill in the Assembly.

''The state government will pass the Mining Corporation Bill in the Assembly. Once the mining corporation is formed, some of the leases will be auctioned through it. The process of auctioning leases will start after exploration of deposits by MECI,'' he said.

Mining came to a standstill in Goa in March, 2018 after the Supreme Court quashed 88 mining leases and banned the exploration of ore.

