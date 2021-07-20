Excise duty rates on petrol, diesel calibrated to generate resources for infra development: FinMin
Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Tuesday said that the excise duty rates on petrol and diesel have been calibrated to generate resources for developmental items of expenditure keeping in view the present fiscal position.
- Country:
- India
Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Tuesday said that the excise duty rates on petrol and diesel have been calibrated to generate resources for developmental items of expenditure keeping in view the present fiscal position. Responding to a starred question on whether Government would consider to subsume the higher prices under various other taxes being recovered so that common people are not made to suffer the burden, the MoS for Finance in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha said, "The excise duty rates on petrol and diesel have been calibrated to generate resources for infrastructure and other developmental items of expenditure keeping in view the present fiscal position."
"Prices of petrol and diesel are market-determined with effect from June 26, 2010, and October 19, 2014, respectively. Since then, the Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have been taking appropriate decisions on the pricing of petrol and diesel on the basis of international product prices and other market conditions," Chaudhary said in his reply. "The OMCs have increased and decreased the prices of petrol and diesel according to changes in international prices and rupee-dollar exchange rate. The Government continues to modulate the effective price to consumer for Subsidized Domestic LPG," he said.
"Article 279 A (5) of the Constitution prescribes that the Goods and Service Tax Council shall recommend the date on which the goods and services tax be levied on petroleum crude, high-speed diesel, motor spirit (commonly known as petrol), natural gas and aviation turbine fuel (ATF). Also as per Section 9(2) of the CGST Act, the inclusion of these products in GST will require the recommendation of the GST Council. So far, the GST Council, in which the states are also represented, has not made any recommendation for inclusion of petrol and diesel under GST," his reply stated. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sabha
- Goods
- CGST Act
- Constitution
- GST Council
ALSO READ
Goods train derails in Mumbai; no casualty
Belarus leader threatens to halt transit of EU goods via his country to east
Virendra Kumar Khatik: Veteran Lok Sabha member becomes Social Justice and Empowerment minister
Meenakashi Lekhi, Lok Sabha MP from New Delhi, takes oath as Union Minister of State.
JD-U leader R C P Singh, Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar, takes oath as Union Cabinet Minister.