Left Menu

Cop’s wife, daughter injured in militant attack in J&K

PTI | Anantnag | Updated: 20-07-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 23:07 IST
Cop’s wife, daughter injured in militant attack in J&K
  • Country:
  • India

A policeman’s wife and daughter were injured in an attack by militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

The alleged terrorists barged into the house of Constable Sajad Malik at Kokargund in Dooru area and opened fire at his wife, Nahida Jan, and daughter Madeeha, a police official said, adding they were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Further detail is awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

 Global
2
Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

 India
3
All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting process for getting international recognition to Covaxin.

All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting proce...

 India
4
Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

 Colombia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021