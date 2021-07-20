Cop’s wife, daughter injured in militant attack in J&K
PTI | Anantnag | Updated: 20-07-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 23:07 IST
- India
A policeman’s wife and daughter were injured in an attack by militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.
The alleged terrorists barged into the house of Constable Sajad Malik at Kokargund in Dooru area and opened fire at his wife, Nahida Jan, and daughter Madeeha, a police official said, adding they were shifted to a hospital for treatment.
Further detail is awaited.
